Web Extras: Concealed Carry Regulation Information and Statistics

Statistics showing the rise in CWP holders over the last four years. (Source: WMBF News)

South Carolina Reciprocity:

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division website:

Residents of reciprocal states who hold permits issued by their states of residence may carry concealed firearms in South Carolina, but must abide by the restrictions in the South Carolina CWP law. For that reason, out of state residents of reciprocal states should familiarize themselves with restricted carry locations and other provisions of South Carolina law posted on this website. South Carolina permittees who carry firearms in reciprocal states are likewise responsible for familiarizing themselves with the applicable laws and regulations of the reciprocal state.

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho (Enhanced Only)

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Texas

Tennessee

Virginia**

West Virginia

Wyoming

**As of March 1, 2016, South Carolina and Virginia no longer have concealed weapon permit reciprocity. But proposed legislative changes to Virginia law may permanently re-instate reciprocity with South Carolina.

South Carolina active CWP statistics:

2011: 148,316

2015: 276,084

Horry County active CWP statistics:

2011: 9,998

2015: 21,432

Florence County active CWP statistics:

2011: 4,614

2015: 7,889

