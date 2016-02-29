Darlington law enforcement discover eight meth labs, arrest three

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested after deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office discovered eight methamphetamine labs.

According to information on their Facebook page, DCSO deputies went to a residence off Jeffords Mill Road in Darlington for a follow-up investigation. As they were talking to the homeowner, they reportedly saw several items used to make meth.

The homeowner gave consent to search and the DCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit were called to the home. They reportedly found the eight meth labs in or around the residence, according to the Facebook post.

Two minor children were at home at the time, so the Department of Social Services was also called.

Detectives also obtained information about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred between a female who was visiting and a minor.

Jessica Louise Melton and Willie Edward Howell, both of Darlington, were each charged manufacturing methamphetamine first offense, possession of methamphetamine, disposal of methamphetamine waste and exposing a minor child to methamphetamine.

Randi Lynn Brown, 21, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

