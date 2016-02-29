Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to creating counterfeit bills

MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man entered a guilty plea in federal court in Florence on Monday to conspiracy to manufacture counterfeit currency.

James Christopher Barrett, aka Harry Patterson, will be sentenced in the case after U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell has a chance to review the presentence report, according to a press release from Bill Nettles, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina.

Between July and December 2014, Barrett and others manufactured counterfeit bills in denominations of $20, $50 and $100, the release stated. He was also caught passing some of the fake bills at several Myrtle Beach businesses.

According to 2014 Myrtle Beach police reports, Barrett tried using the counterfeit money at local Zaxby’s, Sally’s Beauty Supply and K-Mart stores.

Barrett reportedly washed $1 bills and printed the face of a $100 bill right on top. When store employees tested the bills with their counterfeit detector marker, the money seemed real.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to manufacture counterfeit money is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the release stated.

