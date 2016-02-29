Myrtle Beach man arrested, accused of swinging ax at women

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Friday morning after allegedly swinging an ax at two women.

Michael Cordero, 53, was charged with second-degree assault and battery, and malicious injury to animals or personal property with an injury value of $2,000 or less, according to the arrest report.

The incident took place about 20 minutes before midnight on Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Bay Street. A neighbor reportedly came over to talk about plastic that was hanging on her fence.

Cordero allegedly became upset, grabbed an ax and chased the neighbor, who ran back to her yard, the report stated. He reportedly swung the weapon and struck the wooden fence, causing it to break apart.

Another woman attempted to stop the suspect, who allegedly turned and swung the ax at her.

Cordero remains in jail Monday on a $7,130 bond.

