Tennessee-based company bringing new restaurants to Garden City

Three new restaurants are coming to the Garden City area, including a pancake house. (Source: Flapjack's Pancake Cabin Facebook page)

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Tennessee-based restaurant group is bringing three new eateries to the Myrtle Beach area.

Collier Restaurant Group announced Monday via a press release their plans to expand into Horry County. The first restaurant is Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin, which will be located at 2851 U.S. 17 Business in the Garden City community. Plans are to open it in June 2016, according to Amy Morton, with the Collier Restaurant Group.

The pancake restaurant’s Smoky Mountain log cabin theme, which features woodwork and two large stacked stone fireplaces, will be present in the Garden City location, the release stated.

Two additional restaurants will also be opening on the same lot as Flapjack’s. Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom will occupy the space currently utilized by the old Murphy’s Law building. Morton said the eatery should open in early 2017.

A third concept, a barbecue restaurant, is set for later in 2017, the release stated. Morton said further specifics on this last restaurant are still being finalized.

Collier Restaurant Group operates seven brands and 16 restaurant locations in east Tennessee, the release stated. They include: Corky’s Ribs and BBQ; Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin; Golden Corral; Quaker Steak and Lube; Smoky Mountain Pancake House; T.G.I. Friday’s; and The Melting Pot. The group is headquartered in Sevier County, Tenn.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.