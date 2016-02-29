Horry County School Board member Kay Loftus passes away

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County School Board member Kay Loftus passed away Monday morning at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to McMillan Small Funeral Home.

Loftus is survived by her husband and Horry County Council member Gary Loftus, and sons Kyle and Keith.

Visitation at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Funeral will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Loftus will be buried at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Loftus represented District Four on the Horry County School Board, an area which included Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, Socastee and St. James, according to the HCS website. Her term was set to expire in 2016.

"Kay Loftus considered herself an educator and not a politician," said HCS School Board Chair Joe DeFeo. "She always put the children and the teachers first, not anyone else’s special interests."

The HCS Schools webpage said, "We share in the sadness of reporting the death of Kay Loftus. Mrs. Loftus diligently represented District 4 on the Horry County Board of Education for the past 14 years and has been involved in various capacities with the local Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, and the South Carolina Hotel-Motel Association."

“Kay Loftus was an exceptional public servant. She was fiercely proud of our public schools, and took every opportunity to engage taxpayers and businesses on behalf of the school district," said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "Despite persistent health problems, she never once complained and, rather, served with dignity and grace. The Grand Strand has lost a good friend today, and our children have lost a tireless advocate for quality public education.”

