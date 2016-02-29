Bluegreen Vacations hiring new employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bluegreen Vacations is hiring new employees to start immediately. Those looking to start immediately may get hired on the spot at the 2016 Job Fair, which will be held at the Bluegreen Preview Center at 4451 N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach.

There are more than 50 positions available in marketing including: Marketing Associates, Marketing Administrative Support, Marketing Teleservices Associates, and more.

All interested applicants should apply in person. Interviews and hiring will be conducted on the spot, at the upcoming Spring Job Fair, which will be held on:

Tues, March 1 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Wed, March 2 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Tues, March 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m

Wed, March 9 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

These jobs include: paid training, great benefits and other career opportunities:

Medical, dental, and vision

401(k) with company match

Education assistance program

Generous paid time off plans - increase with tenure

Associate use of resorts program

Life insurance, short- and long-term disability plans

Career growth opportunities

Fun, friendly work environments

Anyone with questions is asked to call 843-903-6774.

