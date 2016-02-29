Bluegreen Vacations hiring new employees - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bluegreen Vacations hiring new employees

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bluegreen Vacations is hiring new employees to start immediately. Those looking to start immediately may get hired on the spot at the 2016 Job Fair, which will be held at the Bluegreen Preview Center at 4451 N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach. 

There are more than 50 positions available in marketing including: Marketing Associates, Marketing Administrative Support, Marketing Teleservices Associates, and more.

All interested applicants should apply in person. Interviews and hiring will be conducted on the spot, at the upcoming Spring Job Fair, which will be held on:

  • Tues, March 1 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Wed, March 2 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Tues, March 8 from 3:30-6:30 p.m
  • Wed, March 9 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

These jobs include:  paid training, great benefits and other career opportunities:

  • Medical, dental, and vision
  • 401(k) with company match
  • Education assistance program
  • Generous paid time off plans - increase with tenure
  • Associate use of resorts program
  • Life insurance, short- and long-term disability plans
  • Career growth opportunities
  • Fun, friendly work environments       

Anyone with questions is asked to call 843-903-6774.     

