Parking meter season begins March 1

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Parking meter season returns to Myrtle Beach on March 1. Anyone who parks in downtown Myrtle Beach will need to have spare change.

According to the Myrtle Beach City Government, Lanier Parking will re-activate the meters so you can make your deposits.

The city said the meters will identify which spaces are public, they encourage turnover so that more people can park, and they help pay for projects in the downtown area, such as the streetscape improvements and additional parking areas.

