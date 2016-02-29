Runner to carry 25-pound ball at MB Marathon for Autism awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Marathon is scheduled for March 5, and a North Carolina man will attempt to run the marathon carrying a 25-pound ball on his shoulder to raise awareness for Autism.

Richard Sexton of Concord, NC will carry the ball to raise awareness and funds for the Champion Autism Network. During an interview, Sexton said, " the ball represents the challenges and burdens that families living with Autism carry with them. These families living with kids with Autism don't get a break. They are living with this every single minute, every single hour. They don't just get a chance to put the ball down and walk away.”

According to a news release, Sexton has also pledged to do 10 "Slam Balls" every mile and Slam Ball Burpees at the half-way point and end of the marathon. He said he wanted to add the extra degree of difficulty because it's what you live with.

For more information on the marathon, visit the link here.

To read more on Champion Autism, go to www.championautismnetwork.com

