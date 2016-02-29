Darlington School District announces make-up day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County Schools announced the make-up day for the day missed on January 22 due to inclement weather.

The district announced the make-up date is scheduled for Friday, March 4.  

March 4 was originally scheduled as a professional development day, according to the Darlington County Schools Facebook page. 

