Walmart plans to hire up to 600 seasonal employees

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Walmart is planning to hire up to 600 seasonal associates for the beach season and partnering with Miller-Motte Technical College. 

The hiring events will be held during the month of March at MMMTC. The first event is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

 Interested applicants may also apply online at www.walmart.com/apply or in-store at the following locations:    

  •  550 Hwy 17 N, North Myrtle Beach
  •  10820 Kings Rd, Myrtle Beach
  •  541 Seaboard St, Myrtle Beach
  • 2751 Beaver Run Blvd, Surfside
  • 545 Garden City Con, Murrells Inlet

