Walmart plans to hire up to 600 seasonal employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Walmart is planning to hire up to 600 seasonal associates for the beach season and partnering with Miller-Motte Technical College.

The hiring events will be held during the month of March at MMMTC. The first event is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Interested applicants may also apply online at www.walmart.com/apply or in-store at the following locations:

550 Hwy 17 N, North Myrtle Beach

10820 Kings Rd, Myrtle Beach

541 Seaboard St, Myrtle Beach

2751 Beaver Run Blvd, Surfside

545 Garden City Con, Murrells Inlet

