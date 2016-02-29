Horry County preliminary flood insurance rate maps revised

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has revised preliminary digital flood insurance rate maps for Horry County, which will be available for residents to review at two public open houses.

Flood maps show the extent to which areas are at risk for flooding, and are used to help determine flood insurance and building requirements.

Residents will have the opportunity to see the preliminary maps and learn about their risk of flooding and what it will mean for their property. Additionally, residents can meet one-on-one with specialists who will be available to talk about flood insurance, engineering, building permits and more, according to Director of Public Information Lisa Bourcier.

Open house dates includes:

Wednesdy, March 2, from 4-7 p.m. at the Horry County Government & Justice Center in Conway.

Thursday, March 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach

To view preliminary flood maps, visit the webpage here.

