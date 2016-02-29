Patti LaBelle to perform at Florence Civic Center

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Patti LaBelle will perform live at the Florence Civic Center Tuesday, March 1. LaBelle is a Grammy award winning artist with several top hits. She is the queen of rock and soul music and has received acclaim for numerous songs, records and awards.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

All tickets are for reserved seating. Level prices include $45.00, $55.00, $65.00, Floor Seats $75.00, Platinum Seating $95.00.

