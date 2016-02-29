Wildlife Outdoors Expo returns to Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Juniper Bay Baptist Church will host the 2016 Wildlife Expo on Saturday, March 5. Several activities will take place at the expo and lunch will be provided.

Admission to the event is free of charge and will be served at 12:30 pm. Food items served will include: Deer, duck, wild hog, quail, gator tail, frog legs and fish, prepared by the Juniper Bay Chefs.



Activities include:

Duck Calling Championship

Archery Competition with life-size targets

Bring your bows and arrows.

Youth bows and arrows will be provided.

Skeet Shooting

Bait Casting

BB Gun Competition

DNR Simulator

Woodshed Taxidermy

The Roxy Ministry Retriever Demonstration is a fun filled, action packed simulated duck hunt appealing to men, women, boys and girls of all ages.

Contest winners will be announced and the anticipated door prize drawing will take place with grand prizes including a cooler, and a 12 gauge 3 1/2-inch shotgun.



“The theme for this years event is ‘Experience the Wild through the Crosshairs of Christ’."

To register online, visit Juniper Bay Baptist , or call the church office at 843-397-2787.

