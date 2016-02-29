CCU presents Women's History Month musical

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University will celebrate “Musical Celebration of Women’s History Month” by the faculty and students of CCU Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts Recital Hall.

The celebration, hosted by Patti Yvonne Edwards, associate professor of music, will include the musical talents of female composers such as Clara Schumann, Alma Mahler, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, Libby Larsen and Margaret Bonds. Stories will be shared and the faculty and students of CCU’s Department of Music will perform some of their compositions, according to the CCU webpage.

Senior citizens, OLLI members, alumni, teens, and CCU/HGTC faculty and staff may purchase tickets for $5. Tickets for children and CCU/HGTC students are $3. To purchase tickets, contact the Wheelwright Auditorium at 843-349-ARTS (2787) or visit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased at ticketreturn.com. The auditorium is located at 108 Spadoni Park, Conway.

General admission tickets are $7, and discounts are available.

