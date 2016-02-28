MB Police arrest Robeson County fugitive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wildwood Trail and 63rd Ave. Saturday night and later discovered the suspect was a fugitive from justice.

The suspect was driving the vehicle. Officers ran his information, which came back wanted. It was later confirmed he was wanted out of Robeson County and holds an offense that carries at least one year in prison, according to Myrtle Beach Police Reports.

Eliseo Enriquez Jr, 33, was placed under arrest and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

