Murphy USA holds groundbreaking in Surfside Beach

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
SURFSIDE, SC (WMBF) - Murphy USA held groundbreakings for two new locations on February 26. One on Beaver Run Blvd. in Surfside Beach and one on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce posted photos on their Facebook to capture the moments. 

