Long Bay Symphony Orchestra visits Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra Presents “Beethoven & Blue Jeans” on Sunday, March 6, 2016, featuring Hye-Jin Kim, an award winning violinist.

Maestro Charles Jones Evans will lead the Long Bay Symphony (LBS) in a performance of popular masterpieces by three great composers. The concert starts at 4 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center.

Tickets range from $25 to $50. Student tickets (21 & under with student ID) are $10. For tickets call the box office 843-448-8379, purchase online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit us at 1107 48th Avenue N., Suite 310-E, Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



