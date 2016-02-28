Fugitive flees from MB officer, admits to heroin use

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were dispatched to Beach Discount Beverage on February 27 in reference to reports of a suspicious person in the parking lot possibly selling narcotics. After officers tried to detain the suspect he took off running on foot, according to police reports.

Officers arrived to the scene and spoke to the employee who said the suspect left the scene and walked east on 22nd Ave. North. Police located the suspect at the corner of 23rd Ave. North and North Kings Hwy, in a parking lot.

Officers ran the suspect information, which came back as wanted with full extradition.

Police searched the suspect more thoroughly and asked him to place his belongings on the hood of the police car. When the officer tried to place handcuffs on him the suspect pulled away and started running east on 23rd Ave. N. Additional units responded and were able to catch the suspect.

Reports say the suspect admitted to ingesting heroin and refused EMS at first.

Upon arriving to the Myrtle Beach Jail the suspect was offered EMS treatment again and he was transported to the emergency room. Once the suspect was released from the hospital he was booked in jail.

Beka Medzmariashvili, 21, was arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail. He is charged with being a fugitive from justice, loitering, and resisting arrest, according to reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

