MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We've been dealing with some beautiful weather over the past few days and this is going to continue through at least the middle of the week. 70s will show up for some of us, giving a lot of us spring fever. Just to bring it back to reality, during the month of March we typical see a few more freezes. The average date of the last freeze across the majority of the area is mid to late March. This is by no means is an exact time frame, there is definitely a possibility of seeing freezing temperatures in April but according to climatology, we are heading into the last freezes of the season.



The last freeze usually denotes the start of the growing season for plants and crops. For anyone with a green thumb out there, your time is coming up!

