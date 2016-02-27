Voter turnout appears dismal for Democratic Primary in Horry County

While Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stayed in South Carolina to accept her victory after polls closed for the primary Saturday night, Senator Bernie Sanders had already moved on to other states.

Local voters seemed to notice his lack of presence in Horry County, although Sander's campaign officials say they made more than one million attempts to reach voters in the Palmetto State alone, whether that be from knocking on doors or phone calls.

"I would have liked to see some campaign signs, that would have been nice," Horry County Voter Brian Morrison said."You don't see any for either candidate...I don't think it would have been too hard for Bernie to get his people to put some signs up."

Voters say they just didn't see the same concentration on the Palmetto State from the Democratic candidates that they saw from the Republicans.

"The signage...I haven't really seen too many signs for the candidates out and about," Charles Merchant, a precinct worker in Horry County said.

But officials working for Senator Bernie Sanders disagree.

"We have not taken anything lightly," Aneesa McMillan said. "We don't take any vote for granted. Every vote counts with us, so we worked as hard as we possibly could to make sure that we've been out there and getting the message to the people where they are."

However, turnout to the polls was considerably less for the Democratic primary.

"We've only had about 95 to 100 voters, they're coming in steadily," Richard Carstens, another precinct worker in Horry County, said. "It's not as much of a rush as it was last week. We were up on our feet all day last week."

Campaign officials say younger voters have been the cornerstone to their success but haven't forgotten older voters either.

"We've reached out to everyone," McMillan said. "What we've seen is when those older voters hear about Senator Sanders, and his message and his record and his policies, that they tend to take a second look, and they tend to consider him as a viable candidate and someone who will be an effective president."

