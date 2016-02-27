Seeds, matchups set for 2016 Men’s Big South Championship

With the regular season complete, the scene is set for the 2016 Men’s Big South Basketball Championship, to be played from March 3-6 in Buies Creek, North Carolina, home to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

With Saturday’s defeat of UNC Asheville, Coastal Carolina sweeps the Bulldogs on the year, and wins the tiebreaker, to earn the three seed for next week’s playoff. The Chants will face the winner of Gardner-Webb and Campbell, who finished sixth and eleventh, respectively, in the standings this year. CCU has won the last two Big South Championship titles.

The title game this year will be on Sunday, March 6th and broadcast on ESPN2, with the winner earning a spot in the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

With a conference record of 13-5, High Point won the tiebreaker over Winthrop, earning the top overall seed in the bracket. The Panthers will be guaranteed a spot in the NIT if they don’t win the Big South postseason title.

Campbell won the bid to host the event once the conference moved it away from The HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina. The move came as a result of Coastal Carolina’s upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference this summer.

The first round and quarterfinal matchups are set, and times for all games next week are listed below.

BIG SOUTH FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS

Thursday, March 3

#9 Charleston Southern vs. #8 Longwood, 2:00

#10 Presbyterian vs. #7 Radford, 4:30

#11 Campbell vs. #6 Gardner-Webb, 7:00

QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

Friday, March 4

#8/#9 Winner vs. #1 High Point, 12:00

#5 Liberty vs. #4 UNC Asheville, 2:00

#7/#10 Winner vs. #2 Winthrop, 6:00

#6/#11 Winner vs. #3 Coastal Carolina, 8:00

SEMIFINAL GAME TIMES

Saturday, March 5: 1:00; 3:00

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TIME

Sunday, March 6: 2:30 on ESPN2

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.