State championship matchups are set for Columbia a week from Saturday, and three area teams remain that will be chasing championship gold at Colonial Life Arena

SCHSL LOWER STATE FINALS SCOREBOARD

3A Girls

Wilson – 38

Myrtle Beach – 47

Nia Sumpter (MYR): 22 points

Seahawks will face Dreher in 3A State Championship, March 5th at 5:30

3A Boys

Midland Valley – 49

Marlboro County – 47

2A Girls

Bishop England – 62

Mullins – 47

Brittani McDonald (MUL): 17 points

Serenity Hunt (MUL): 15 points

2A Boys

Timberland – 76

Dillon – 66

Ja’Quan Knowlin (DIL): 19 points

1A Girls

Burke – 41

Timmonsville – 44

Justice Gee (TIM): 29 points

Whirlwinds will face Christ Church in 1A State Championship, March 5th, 11:00 a.m.

1A Boys

Carvers Bay – 59

Hemingway – 73

Darius Taylor (HEM): 22 points

Tigers will face Calhoun County in 1A State Championship, March 5th, 12:30

