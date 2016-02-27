SCHSL Lower State Finals Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCHSL Lower State Finals Scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
State championship matchups are set for Columbia a week from Saturday, and three area teams remain that will be chasing championship gold at Colonial Life Arena

SCHSL LOWER STATE FINALS SCOREBOARD

3A Girls
Wilson – 38
Myrtle Beach – 47
Nia Sumpter (MYR): 22 points
Seahawks will face Dreher in 3A State Championship, March 5th at 5:30

3A Boys
Midland Valley – 49
Marlboro County – 47

2A Girls
Bishop England – 62
Mullins – 47
Brittani McDonald (MUL): 17 points
Serenity Hunt (MUL): 15 points

2A Boys
Timberland – 76
Dillon – 66
Ja’Quan Knowlin (DIL): 19 points

1A Girls
Burke – 41
Timmonsville – 44
Justice Gee (TIM): 29 points
Whirlwinds will face Christ Church in 1A State Championship, March 5th, 11:00 a.m.

1A Boys
Carvers Bay – 59
Hemingway – 73
Darius Taylor (HEM): 22 points
Tigers will face Calhoun County in 1A State Championship, March 5th, 12:30

