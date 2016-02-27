2 men busted for trafficking cocaine in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit busted two men for trafficking cocaine after a vehicle stop on Muses Bridges Road in Darlington, on February 26.

According to DCSO, deputies recovered 12.3 grams of cocaine.

Christian Collins, 20, of Florence, was charged with trafficking cocaine.

Frank Toney, 29, of Lynchburg, was also charged with trafficking cocaine. He is also out on bond from trafficking heroin from an incident in December 2015, according to DCSO.

