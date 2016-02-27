Local Fire Departments mourn loss of retired firefighter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department and local departments are mourning the loss of retired firefighter and department photographer Clarence Selke.

Selke volunteered for a period of time with Surfside Beach Fire and served as a department photographer for a few years in North Myrtle Beach.

The NMB Fire Department said, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing today of Retired Firefighter Clarence Selke. Clarence retired from the Fire Service in Maryland serving with Prince George County before moving south. He was regular mainstay at most of the departments on the Grand Strand, as we all know firefighters never fully retire. He quickly became a part of our family and hung around with our crews until his health no longer allowed him to. Clarence passed away earlier this afternoon in Hospice care. We got to listen to stories from the old days."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Selke family in their time of grief," the department said.

"Thanks Clarence for the memories you shared with us."

