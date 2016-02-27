Horry Fire crews battle two-acre fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire crews responded to a two-acre brush fire Saturday afternoon in the Juniper Community off Winter Rain Drive near Conway.

According to Lt. Brian VanAernem, crews were on the scene for at least an hour.

Two forestry plows and plow brush equipment were used to assist with the fire.

