Myrtle Beach Police arrest North Carolina fugitive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police officers captured a fugitive from justice on February 23. Police reports say the suspect was walking along Quail Hollow Lane after going door-to-door giving out business cards for a tree trimming company that he works for.

After officers conducted a warrant check, dispatch advised police the suspect was wanted out of North Carolina for an offense that carried more than a year.

Myrtle Beach Police reports released on February 26, say that 22-year-old Timothy James Braddock was arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.