Butterfly Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony held at Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Butterfly Holocaust Memorial groundbreaking event will take place on Thursday, March 3 at Grand Park, Market Common.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, the Butterfly Holocaust Memorial will be installed at Grand Park near Crabtree Memorial Gym.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. The memorial is being created now and will be unveiled in a dedication ceremony at 11 p.m., on Sunday, May 1.