Democratic Primary polls close in South Carolina - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Democratic Primary polls close in South Carolina

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The polls for the Democratic Presidential Primary in South Carolina closed at 7 p.m.

Results from around the state are expected to come in throughout the night.

To view live election results by county, click here. 
 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly