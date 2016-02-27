Hillary Clinton wins South Carolina Democratic Presidential Prim - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hillary Clinton wins South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hillary Clinton secured a win for the 2016 South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary held February 27. Polls opened at 7 a.m and closed at 7 p.m. Clinton took 73% of the votes and Bernie Sanders with 26% of the votes for the state. 

Darlington County Democratic Primary Decision 2016: Clinton 82%; Sanders 18%

Dillon County Democratic Primary Decision 2016: Clinton 84%; Sanders 15%

Florence County Democratic Primary Decision 2016: Clinton 78%; 21%

Georgetown County Democratic Primary Decision 2016: Clinton 78%; Sanders 21%

Horry County Democratic Primary Decision 2016: 67%; 32%

Marion County Democratic Primary Decision 2016: 85%; 14%

Marlboro County Democratic Primary Decision 2016: 89%; 11%

To view live election results by county, click here.   

