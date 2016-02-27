Myrtle Beach Heart Ball to honor local physician, volunteer and survivor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Heart Ball will honor a local physician, volunteer and survivor with Legacy Awards on February 27 at 6 p.m.

The American Heart Associations Annual Myrtle Beach Ball brings local business and medical community leaders together, along with local heart disease and stroke survivors to help in the fight against heart disease and stroke. More than 200 residents are expected to attend the Myrtle Beach Heart Ball to help in the fight against heart disease and stroke

The ball will take place from 6 p.m-midnight at the Marina Inn Grand Dunes. There will be dinner, live auction, program and entertainment.

According to the American Heart Association, Legacy Awards will honor three people who promote the mission of the American Heart Association.



Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



