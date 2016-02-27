Voters head into polls for South Carolina Democratic Primary

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Foot traffic at polls in Horry County for Saturday's Democratic Primary depended on the exact polling location.

Poll volunteers at Whittemore Park Middle School said they had a couple of voters waiting outside their doors before they opened in the morning and a steady stream of voters after. Last Saturday, they said nobody was waiting outside in the morning and it was quite slow throughout the day.

Meanwhile, at Myrtle Beach Fire Station 6, volunteers said they had a long line of people waiting to get in the morning of the Republican primary, but not for the Democratic primary.

“In my precinct, I’m the first one to vote,” said Tee Anne Oehler, who lives in Myrtle Beach. “It’s been a change in our location this year."

Other voters had to go to more than one polling location to get their vote in.

“I wasn’t able to vote here. They moved the lines. The wall has gone up again, so I’m going to have to vote down in South Conway,” said Allen White, who was at Whittemore Park Middle School. “I’m going to vote if I have to walk down there.”

No matter where the ballot gets submitted, voters are making sure their voices are heard.

“I believe it’s important because if we don’t cast our vote then we don’t have a say in our government and how we live,” Oehler said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.