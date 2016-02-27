Ripleys celebrates World Sword Swallower Day in MB

MYRTLE, SC (WMBF) - February 27 is the 9th annual World Sword Swallowers Day at Ripley's Believe It or Not. Sword swallowing will be performed for free and Ripleys will pay tribute to the ancient art of sword swallowing with performances as part of World Sword Swallowers Day.

The swords are solid steel and will showcase the greatest group of sword swallowers ever assembled.

In Myrtle Beach, Erik Kloeker will be swallowing swords and performing other death-defying feats. Beginning with Ripley's Ruckus Drumline, the show will start at 2:00 p.m. with an official sword swallow at 2:27 p.m.

The sword swallowing performances will be free, but admission is required to tour the Odditorium.

To view more information, visit swordswallow.com

