Deputy Coroner identifies Georgetown County shooting victim

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in relation to a shooting that injured two people and killed one in the Greentown Community of Georgetown County early Saturday morning.

The GCSO said they responded to reports of shots fired at 560 Greentown Road approximately 4 a.m.

Once deputies arrived on scene they determined three male victims sustained injuries and one victim died from their injuries.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the deceased victim as 33-year-old Deon Geathers of Mcclellanville, SC.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's office at 843-546-5101.

