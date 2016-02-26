World famous race car driver shares lessons along the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A world famous race car driver is along the Grand Strand this weekend, hoping to trade his talent and skills for the chance to save lives on our roads.

Andy Pilgrim is speaking to driving instructors from the southeast region at a weekend driver's education conference in Myrtle Beach.

Pilgrim just finished a new video presentation called "Realities of Driving Today" and is telling instructors at the conference about how they can use it in driver's education classes.

Pilgrim has five championships and won more than 64 races in his career. Today, he spends much of his free time working with his Traffic Safety Education Foundation.

"Twenty years ago, I was writing in my notes about distracted driving and while you have to pay attention, 150 percent, you have to pay more attention on the roads now especially with smart phones and the other distractions. The dangers are more," said Pilgrim.

