Myrtle Beach officials talk possible parking changes along "Golden Mile"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The stretch along Ocean Boulevard running from 31st Avenue North to 53rd Avenue North is known locally as the “Golden Mile.”

For years, officials with the city of Myrtle Beach have heard from residents and visitors about how congested the parking in that area is.

During a workshop this week, city staff gave an update to city council members about possible solutions to help alleviate the congestion.

It’s in the talking stages right now, but some of those ideas include making the inland side of Ocean Boulevard open to parking, as well decal or paid parking.

Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea said safety along Ocean Boulevard is most important.

"Everybody parks willy nilly and it makes for an unsafe condition whether riding for bicycles or pulling out of intersections and driveways,” said Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach. “So we're beginning to think about a way we could regulate some of that parking on Ocean Boulevard"

Possible changes along this stretch of Ocean Boulevard could mean fewer parking spaces in the future.

