UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County residents located

Brunswick County detectives are asking for the public's help in locating these missing persons. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are reporting the two individuals missing since Feb. 23 have been found.

The announcement was made around 11:10 p.m. on Friday. No other details about where Kasandra Chavis, 21, and Roland King Jr., 22, were found was immediately released.

The two had last been seen on Tuesday near Conway.

