Nighttime lane closures coming for portion of S.C. 707

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Nighttime lane closures are coming for a portion of S.C. 707 in Horry County.

According to Lisa Bourcier, director of public information for Horry County, the lane closures will begin Sunday, Feb. 28 and run through Thursday, March 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The purpose of the closures are for paving operations in conjunction with the S.C. 707 widening project.

