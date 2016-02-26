DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY: What to know before going to th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY: What to know before going to the polls

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina voters take to the polls today to cast their ballots in the Democratic Presidential Primary.

The polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All residents going to the polls are reminded to bring either: a South Carolina driver’s license; an ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles; a S.C. voter registration card with a photo; a federal military identification; or a U.S. passport.

Voters need to remember if they voted during Feb. 20’s Republican Presidential Primary, they won’t be able to cast a ballot in Saturday’s primary.

For more information, go to SCVotes.org.

