Chef Sherry's Fit Family Tips

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Eating healthy is a challenge for busy families.

From grocery shopping, to planning menus, to cooking, it’s often a lot easier just to grab a pizza.

But local personal chef Sherry Dailey stresses it doesn’t have to be so hard.

“The kids can help put it together, build it and it is real quick,” said Dailey.

Dailey will come into a person's home and prepare meals to freeze or show them quick and easy recipes.

During a visit to the WMBF studio, Dailey cooked southwestern wraps using a bag of precooked chicken strips and chipotle spice.

Dailey added a healthy sauce made from plain Greek yogurt, Parmesan cheese, red wine vinegar, berries and nuts for a tasty extra. The whole entrée only takes about 15 minutes to prepare.

And for chips and dip, Dailey suggests using Greek yogurt with a teaspoon of ranch dressing to cut out the fat.

“I do it all the time,” Dailey said. “Your kids will never know the difference.”

Instead of grabbing for the juice boxes, she also suggests hiding veggies in her Fit Flavors Green Drink.

“We have some pineapple, green apple, a little water and a mixture of kale and spinach," she said. "It’s all organic and yummy.”

If individuals aren’t interested in cooking or shopping for food, Dailey does that too. She bases a grocery list on an individual family's specific dietary needs.

Those interested can email her ChefSherryF3@gmail.com or find her on Facebook.

For those who want to try a few of her recipes themselves, they are below:

Southwestern Wraps

(1) 22oz. bag Tyson (hormone-free) grilled and ready chicken strips or 8 chicken strips

(6) extra-large wraps of your choice

1/3 cup dried cherries and cranberries combined or mixed berries

5oz. plain greek yogurt

(1) cup Parmesan cheese

(1) package thin sliced Provolone cheese

(1) tablespoon red wine vinegar (to taste)

(1) 2oz. bag chopped pecans

(1) Garden Life green leaf or romaine

(1) tablespoons McCormick Chipotle Spice

1.) Place grilled and ready chicken breast strips in a skillet on medium heat.

2.) Add Chipotle Spice with ¼ cup water.

3.) Stir in water and spices then cover for approximately 3 minutes.

4.) Take chicken off the heat.

5.) In a food processor, create a mixture of Parmesan, yogurt, dried fruit, red wine vinegar, and pecans for 3 or 4 pulses.

6.) Place the wraps flat on a plate, and add 1 green leaf and 2 tablespoons of the mixture.

7.) Add 3 or 4 chicken strips on top of the mixture.

8.) Add 2 provolone slices on top of the chicken.

9.) Fold the sides of the wrap first, and then fold the top over the wrap.

Fit Fun Flavors Green Drink

1 cup organic baby spinach and/or kale

1/4 fresh organic parsley

1/2 cup fresh cut pineapple

Juice from 1 lime (use 1/2 lime for a sweeter taste)

1 tablespoon first cold pressed California Ranch olive oil

1 cup filtered water

1 tablespoon of raw local honey (optional)

Place all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth. Serve with your meal, or enjoy after a morning workout with a protein bar.

