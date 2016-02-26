Florence man sentenced for smuggling, distributing $600,000 in drugs

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was sentenced Friday for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle and distribute approximately $600,000 in prescription drugs.

Willard Lester “Les” Willard, 51, was sentenced to 12 months home confinement and five years’ probation, according to a press release from Bill Nettles, the U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina.

Beginning in 2010, Willard ran a fulfillment center for foreign drug companies that illegally sold unapproved pharmaceutical drugs to U.S. residents, the release stated. He also sold unapproved prescription drugs to U.S. customers through the website Click1Market.com, which he maintained and controlled.

Willard shipped more than 10,000 packages containing the smuggled drugs, according to the release.

