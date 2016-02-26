MarshWalk restaurant among those on this week's Scorecard

(WMBF) - The beautiful weekend ahead may bring you out to the MarshWalk to grab a bite to eat, and that's where we start this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Dockside, a MarshWalk business, got an 88 from Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors. According to the report, the ice machine had mildew. Also, the bottle holding salad dressings needed cleaning. And at the bar, clean glasses were stored beside the hand sink with no splash barrier.

Another eatery that got an 88 score was Spring Garden on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Staying in the Grand Strand, Little Italy on North Kings Highway got an 89. Inspectors saw no employee health and clean-up policy. Also, the back door was open and not protected.

The scores are looking up from there: Jo Hibachi in Conway on Elm street received a 96 on its inspection. The Library in Myrtle Beach got an 97, and Joe's Crab Shack on Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach earned a 98.

See the complete inspection reports for each of this week’s featured restaurants below: