Operation Zero Hour nets 123 arrests in Robeson County, other locations

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The results of Operation Zero Hour were revealed Friday in Lumberton. (Source: WMBF News) The results of Operation Zero Hour were revealed Friday in Lumberton. (Source: WMBF News)

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service, eastern district of North Carolina, held a press conference in Lumberton to announce the results of a law enforcement initiative called "Operation Zero Hour."

Starting Tuesday, various law enforcement agencies arrested approximately 123 individuals, served 170 warrants and seized a number of weapons, according to a press release.

The charges include: murder; attempted murder; manslaughter; robbery; aggravated assault; kidnapping; sexual assault; child molestation; and parole and probation violations.

Arrests were made across Robeson County and in other areas of the U.S.

