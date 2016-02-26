Conway hosting Easter festivities at 2 parks in March

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two Easter egg hunts in Conway next month will give children of all ages the chance to find candy and special prizes in thousands of eggs hidden around two Conway parks.

The Annual Conway Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, March 19 at the complex, located at 1515 Mill Pond Road, according to a news release from the City of Conway. There will be games and activities including an Egg Race, Egg Toss, Face Painting and inflatables. The Easter bunny will also be on site.

There will be egg hunts for various age groups, including: 1 to 2 years old at 11 a.m., 3 to 5 years old at 11:15 a.m., 6 to 8 years old at 11:30 a.m., and 9 to 12 years old at 11:45 a.m. Over 13,000 eggs filled with candy and special prizes will be hidden around the park, and the grand prize for the older age groups will bicycle, the news release states.

On Tuesday, March 24 at the Riverfront Park, located at 6 Elm Street, the Twi-Light Egg Hunt will begin at about 8 p.m. The event, popular for children ages 11 to 13, will feature 3,000 candy-filled eggs, and will also have a bicycle grand prize, and an appearance by the Easter bunny. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight, organizers say.

Children are encouraged to bring a basket for eggs to either event.

For more info, call 843-488-1950 or visit: www.ConwayParksandRecreation.com

