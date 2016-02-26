Above average rainfall in February adds to already huge surplus

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) As we close out the month of February we're ending things on, yet again, a very soggy note. It's not just this month that was above average. The past five months have all added in making our surplus greater than a foot and a half in some areas. Check it out.

MONTH N. MYRTLE FLORENCE NORMAL ACTUAL NORMAL ACTUAL FEBRUARY 3.06" 6.7" 2.6" 5.33" JANUARY 3.79" 1.9" 3.23" 2.13" DECEMBER 3.46" 3.12" 3.01" 7.09" NOVEMBER 3.04" 4.89" 2.67" 4.4" OCTOBER 3.88" 18.73" 3.08" 14.71" TOTAL 17.23" 35.34" 14.59" 33.66"

As you can see from the table above, January and February were our only months where we did not see above average rainfall in North Myrtle Beach, where the official records are kept. In Florence, the only month where we did not see average rainfall was in the month of January.

The past five months have proved to be very wet. Even in the months where not as much rain fell as normal, it still felt like it rained a lot. Crunching the numbers even further, North Myrtle beach saw a surplus of over 18 inches of rain in the past 5 months! Florence has a surplus of over 19 inches! Needless to say, any rain that we get in the next few months will add to this surplus.

This amount of water is being held in the ground with this much of an excess is exactly why we continue to see flooding from minor rain events. It just doesn't take a lot of rain at this point to see flooding develop.

As far as rivers are concerned, this is also why it seems like we've been dealing with ongoing river flooding since October. The rivers have not had a chance to recede.

As we continue into the beginning of Spring, our wet season, we can expect to be dealing with this issues for the foreseeable future.

