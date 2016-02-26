Two men wanted for alleged Horry County crimes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Sheriff's deputies are trying to locate one man wanted for failing to appear for assault and battery and an attempted murder charge while the other is wanted for failure to appear for possession of of a controlled substance.

Kenneth Jackson, 27, is the one wanted for assault and battery and the attempted murder charge. The Horry County police report states on October 9, 2015, police went to Remedy's Bar located at 224 Castle Drive where a man says he got into an argument with Jackson who allegedly beat him in the face with a gun. He also allegedly fired shots at a second victim's car, which sped away. According to the report, Jackson also goes by the name of Kilo Kenneth.

His last known address is on Highway 707.

David Sheppard, 39, is wanted for allegedly failing to appear for a possession of drugs charge. The Myrtle Beach police report states on the night of September 3, 2015 officers were patrolling in an unmarked vehicle in the area of 15th avenue south and Yaupon Drive. The officer allegedly saw Sheppard and recognized him as someone the department had received a complaint about that same day. Sheppard agreed to let the officer search him and that's when a clear zippered bag with .4 grams of MDMA was allegedly found. His last known address is on Highway 15 and or South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

