FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic weekend weather ahead

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Dry, sunny and cool through Saturday. Dry, Sunny and more mild Sunday through Tuesday with a slight chance of rain Wednesday.

We stay under the influence of a big high pressure system from now until Saturday. We're on the east side of the high which means our winds are coming from the north keeping us relatively cool for this time of year. This also helps cool us off tremendously at night. Overnight lows will be near freezing.

Once Sunday rolls around we move to the west side of the high meaning we get a southerly flow and warmer temperatures moving in. We stay clear Sunday through Tuesday and only see a few clouds move in by Tuesday.

We're already tracking our next system moving in for the middle of next week which will bring a few showers and much cooler air back to the region. By Thursday we dry off and cool off as well.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2016.

Want more from the First Alert Weather Team? Tune in to WMBF News now!

Tap here to watch the WMBF News Livestream (or click the link in the News App menu) http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/raycom/mobile/liveplayer/wmbf.html

Download the First Alert Weather App – text “WEATHERAPP” to 84300 or tap here. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/14846809/free-weather-app

Like them on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/WMBFFirstAlertWeather

Follow them on Twitter here https://twitter.com/wmbfweather

If you wish to stop receiving daily forecast alerts from the WMBF News App, tap here to learn how to configure the app push alerts. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/28799622/how-to-configure-wmbf-news-app-push-alerts