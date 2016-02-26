Juvenile suspect who pulled gun, knife on Myrtle Beach clerk in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A juvenile suspect was taken into custody by Myrtle Beach Police Friday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk, then smiled and pulled a knife when the gun clicked but didn’t fire.

The victim, a clerk at the Scotchman store at 6201 North Kings Highway, told police that a young man approached the counter with a gun. The clerk said to the suspect, “Don’t be stupid,” and the suspect pulled the trigger, according to the police report. The gun clicked, but did not fire. The suspect then smiled and pulled out a kitchen knife that was about 9 inches in length.

The clerk then told the suspect to leave, and that he wouldn’t get more than $20 from the store. The suspect than ran out of the store without getting any money, the report states.

Police arrived, and a K-9 unit followed a track until it ended near the 500 block of 63rd Avenue North.

According to police, the suspect was later identified and taken into custody. Because the suspect is a juvenile, more details on him were not made available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.