Coastal comes back to down CSU, 68-60

Courtesy: CCU Athletics

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina held Charleston Southern without a point for the opening 9:11 of the second half, while scoring 14 points to erase a halftime deficit and seize control of the game en route to a 68-60 victory over the visiting Buccaneers.

Coastal (17-10, 11-6 Big South) clinched a first-round bye in next week’s Big South Tournament with the win coupled with UNC Asheville’s defeat of Liberty. Charleston Southern (9-20, 5-13 BSC) will be the No. 9 seed in next week tournament. The Chanticleers enter the final day of the regular season mathematically able to finish between first and fifth in the final standings.

Shivaughn Wiggins scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Coastal offense. Jaylen Shaw joined his backcourt mate in double-figures with 10. Tristian Curtis nearly double-doubled with his eight points and game-best 13 rebounds.

Charleston Southern was led by Raemond Robinson’s 17 point, while Aaron Wheeler scored 11 and Wesley Johnson 10.

Coastal overcame its first-half shooting woes to make 46.4 percent in the second half and 39.7 percent (23-58) for the game. The Buccaneers shot 50.0 percent in the first half, but only 29.6 in the second and 40.4 percent (23-57) at the game’s conclusion. Coastal won the rebounding battle 42-37 and outscored CSU 18-3 in second chance points and 39-24 off the bench.

Prior to the start of the contest Coastal seniors Aaron Law, Marcus Freeman, Tristian Curtis and Badou Diagne were honored for their career accomplishment and contributions to Chanticleer basketball.

The Chanticleers travel to UNC Asheville on Sat., Feb. 27, to play its final regular season game as a member of the Big South Conference. The game is slated for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff on ESPN3. Coastal and UNC Asheville have played 70 times with CCU owning a 37-33 series lead.