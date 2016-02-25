Hundreds attend Clinton's first Myrtle Beach rally of election season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hillary Clinton rallied supporters in Myrtle Beach Thursday night for the first time this election season.

"This crowd is about four times more than we thought, so we're pretty happy that you all came out,” she said.

Hundreds of people had to go through long security lines to get inside the ballroom at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center and wait an extra hour to see Clinton due to delays in her schedule throughout the day.

Clinton started speaking at 6 p.m., one hour later than originally scheduled.

"When I got in here, I had already waited over an hour and a half, but it was well worth it,” said Debbie Isom, of Little River. “The crowd, I didn't expect it to be this big."

Clinton went on to address various issues including climate change, saying she wants to have half a billion solar panels installed across the country by the end of her first term.

She also discussed the importance of the Affordable Care Act and how she plans to build on that base.

"I just came from Florence and a woman said to me, she said, ‘I want to thank you. The Affordable Care Act saved my life,’” Clinton said.

The woman told Clinton she was diagnosed with brain cancer after getting insurance.

Clinton brought up unequal wages for women and the need for job creation.

She said she wants to make college tuition affordable and also emphasize early childhood education programs.

"A lot of kids come to school behind before the first day is over,” she said. “We need to do more to help them."

Clinton also spent time talking about terrorism. She detailed her experience as a team member of decision makers involved in the killing of Osama bin Laden.

"It's really important the person sitting in that chair not only have the experience to evaluate what is being presented, but the temperament to weigh it and not to overreact and not to jump to conclusions,” she said.

Supporters said they recognize Clinton's experience is strong.

"Hillary has done good for the country and the world ever since she's been a little kid,” said Betty Howard. “She's going to do good for us. We need it.”

The South Carolina Democratic Primary is Saturday.

"She’s got good support here and I think she will do very well on Saturday," said Joshua King of Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.